– During a recent interview with SportsMattersTV, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Nemeths (Nic and Ryan Nemeth) discussed potentially appearing with their titles in WWE NXT. Ryan Nemeth noted that they aren’t looking to prove their worth as champions outside of TNA Wrestling. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ryan Nemeth on how they aren’t looking to cross over into NXT: “We’re the TNA World Tag Team Champions, okay? If somebody wants to cross over to come take a try, we can talk about it. We’re not out to prove this to anybody in any other company, I’ll just say that.”

Nic Nemeth on having nothing to prove in NXT: “We put our titles up against anyone at any time at any place because of the confidence that we’ve gained from dominating such big huge wins over the last couple of weeks and months. Most importantly, yeah, I personally have nothing to prove in NXT whatsoever. I was the world champ there and it was great and I had a blast and the. I moved on to a different part of my life. It’s awesome, this relationship for TNA and NXT and WWE, it has been fruitful for both to say the least. It has been awesome, it gets fans a chance to see different matchups.”

Nic Nemeth on how the challengers should come to them: “Personally, it doesn’t help me, but if there is something down the line that says there are these badass dudes coming for your titles, what do you think? Anyone who wants a shot, make it your way because we’re here to put on a show for the fans and prove that we’re the best. If it’s from some other company, I welcome it in a heartbeat, but I’m not looking to go anywhere else. I am happy and I love being with TNA and I love that we are the tag champs, I love that we represent the tag division at the moment because it is filled with badass talent. We’re not running from anyone, ducking anyone, I am here for anybody who wants to take a swing. I’m not going looking for it, we’re the champs, you come find us.”