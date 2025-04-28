wrestling / News
The Nemeths Capture World Tag Team Titles At TNA Rebellion
Nic and Ryan Nemeth are the new TNA World Tag Team Champions, winning the titles at TNA Rebellion. The Nemeth Brothers defeated The Hardys at the PPV on Sunday, to win the titles after Nic hit a low blow on Matt Hardy and Danger Zone before Ryan tagged himself in to get the pinfall victory
This marks the Nemeths’ first run with the Tag Team Championships, ending The Hardys’ reign at 184 days. The Hardys won the titles from Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards at TNA Bound For Glory.
From the Hardy Compound to #TNARebellion! @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND defend the TNA World Tag Team Championships against @NicTNemeth and @ryrynemnem RIGHT NOW!
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
.@ryrynemnem is almost DELETED! @MATTHARDYBRAND
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
Here comes the Charismatic Enigma! @JEFFHARDYBRAND
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
