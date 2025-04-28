The Nemeths Capture World Tag Team Titles At TNA Rebellion

Nic and Ryan Nemeth are the new TNA World Tag Team Champions, winning the titles at TNA Rebellion. The Nemeth Brothers defeated The Hardys at the PPV on Sunday, to win the titles after Nic hit a low blow on Matt Hardy and Danger Zone before Ryan tagged himself in to get the pinfall victory

This marks the Nemeths’ first run with the Tag Team Championships, ending The Hardys’ reign at 184 days. The Hardys won the titles from Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards at TNA Bound For Glory.