The New Day Beats The Miz & John Morrison After WWE Raw Goes Off the Air

August 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The New Day WWE Raw

– The action continued after last night’s edition of WWE Raw went off the air at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) faced The Miz and John Morrison in a dark tag team main event match (via WrestlingInc.com).

The New Day beat Miz and Morrison in what was described as a match filled with comedy spots. The New Day also reportedly had a loud pop from the fans in San Antonio.

