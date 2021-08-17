wrestling / News
The New Day Beats The Miz & John Morrison After WWE Raw Goes Off the Air
August 17, 2021 | Posted by
– The action continued after last night’s edition of WWE Raw went off the air at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) faced The Miz and John Morrison in a dark tag team main event match (via WrestlingInc.com).
The New Day beat Miz and Morrison in what was described as a match filled with comedy spots. The New Day also reportedly had a loud pop from the fans in San Antonio.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Sparks More Speculation With Cryptic Instagram Post
- WWE Reportedly Returning NXT to Taped Shows Following NXT Takeover 36
- MJF Takes Exception to AEW Posting Chris Jericho’s ‘Judas’ Lyrics, Mark Sterling Issues Legal Warning
- Backstage Rumor on AEW Asking AAA to Hold Off on Planned Title Change at TripleMania XXIX