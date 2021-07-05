wrestling / News

The New Day Discuss Bulking Up and More In Latest Feel the Power Podcast

July 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston Big E New Day WWE Smackdown

The latest episode of The New Day’s Feel the Power podcast is online, with the guys talking about bulking up and more. You can check out a clip from the episode as well as the full audio below. The episode is described as follows:

“The “beefy chapter of The New Day” is set to begin as the guys discuss bulking up, wing competitions, Kofi’s love of celery, and how to get better at Twitter.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The New Day, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading