The New Day Discuss Bulking Up and More In Latest Feel the Power Podcast
July 5, 2021 | Posted by
The latest episode of The New Day’s Feel the Power podcast is online, with the guys talking about bulking up and more. You can check out a clip from the episode as well as the full audio below. The episode is described as follows:
“The “beefy chapter of The New Day” is set to begin as the guys discuss bulking up, wing competitions, Kofi’s love of celery, and how to get better at Twitter.”
