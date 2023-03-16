wrestling / News

The New Day Make Friends With Cereal In New Cinnamon Toast Crunch Ad

March 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
New Day WWE NXT Kofi Kingston Image Credit: WWE

Xavier Woods posted a video to Instagram, a commercial for Cinnamon Toast Crunch, featuring the New Day. In it, the group make friends with cereal, specifically the ‘cinnamojis’, who want to be luchadors.

It was previously reported that a WWE SVP said there will be a sponsorship match at Wrestlemania and it was hinted that Cinnamon Toast Crunch would be the brand.

