The New Day Make Friends With Cereal In New Cinnamon Toast Crunch Ad
March 16, 2023 | Posted by
Xavier Woods posted a video to Instagram, a commercial for Cinnamon Toast Crunch, featuring the New Day. In it, the group make friends with cereal, specifically the ‘cinnamojis’, who want to be luchadors.
It was previously reported that a WWE SVP said there will be a sponsorship match at Wrestlemania and it was hinted that Cinnamon Toast Crunch would be the brand.
