The New Day Mock Jey Uso After His Title Loss on WWE Raw

– WWE World Tag Team Champions The New Day had some fun at the expense of former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. Xavier Woods shared a video on social media earlier today, showcasing The New Day’s reactions to Jey Uso losing the World Heavyweight Title back to Gunther on last Monday’s WWE Raw. Woods wrote in the caption, “Seconds after Jey lost the title #ThankGodForTheNewDay”

Both New Day members laughed it up over Uso’s loss to Gunther, mocking his catchphrase, “Yeet!” Woods stated, “Damn, all that merch about to get sent to some country that needs it bad!” Kofi Kingston also noted, “His reign was what? About six weeks? Mine was six months! I mean not to talk numbers, not to talk numbers or nothing like that, but I was six months!”

They also celebrated Gunther winning, saying they wanted to shake his hand and get his t-shirt. Woods also hilariously imitated Ludwig Kaiser. You can view that clip below: