The New Day, Renee Paquette and More React To Big E WWE Money in the Bank Win

It wasn’t just the WWE Universe that was happy with Big E winning the Money in the Bank ladder match last night, as many in the wrestling world also expressed joy on social media. You can see reaction from Renee Paquette, Lana, The New Day and others, below.

Congrats @WWEBigE !!! Watching the fans be so excited for you to win makes me love wrestling even more ! #MITB pic.twitter.com/VM5UJOOaGm — CJ “Lana” Perry (@TheCJPerry) July 19, 2021

ETTORE — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) July 19, 2021

This some baby back bullshit Faye. But Congratulations Bubba, you did us proud UNLIKE Faye. 🙄 — Swole 🤟🏾 (@SwoleWorld) July 19, 2021

Big E was my neighbor in a pretty budget apartment complex when I first got to FCW in 2012 and has remained one of my favorite humans since. Got get it @WWEBigE 💵💵💵 — Drama King Matt (@DramaKingMatt) July 19, 2021

The culture is alive and well

👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 @WWEBigE#MITB — Just Different (@swerveconfident) July 19, 2021

The man earned his place. Love what @WWEBigE does. — NWA (@nwa) July 19, 2021

❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nhc4auNEcI — Austin #Creed4KOTR – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) July 19, 2021