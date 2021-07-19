wrestling / News
The New Day, Renee Paquette and More React To Big E WWE Money in the Bank Win
It wasn’t just the WWE Universe that was happy with Big E winning the Money in the Bank ladder match last night, as many in the wrestling world also expressed joy on social media. You can see reaction from Renee Paquette, Lana, The New Day and others, below.
Congrats @WWEBigE !!! Watching the fans be so excited for you to win makes me love wrestling even more ! #MITB pic.twitter.com/VM5UJOOaGm
— CJ “Lana” Perry (@TheCJPerry) July 19, 2021
Legit clapping in my living room!!! @WWEBigE #MITB
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 19, 2021
— Cassie Lee (@CassieLee) July 19, 2021
ETTORE
— CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) July 19, 2021
@WWEBigE 👏♥️🥳 pic.twitter.com/A3aKU289ax
— Jessica McKay (@JessicaMcKay) July 19, 2021
This some baby back bullshit Faye. But Congratulations Bubba, you did us proud UNLIKE Faye. 🙄
— Swole 🤟🏾 (@SwoleWorld) July 19, 2021
Big E was my neighbor in a pretty budget apartment complex when I first got to FCW in 2012 and has remained one of my favorite humans since.
Got get it @WWEBigE 💵💵💵
— Drama King Matt (@DramaKingMatt) July 19, 2021
The culture is alive and well
👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 @WWEBigE#MITB
— Just Different (@swerveconfident) July 19, 2021
Congrats, @WWEBigE ! https://t.co/B0sjvfnE8g
— NWA (@nwa) July 19, 2021
The man earned his place. Love what @WWEBigE does.
— NWA (@nwa) July 19, 2021
Mane, s/o @WWEBigE #MoneyInTheBank
— Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) July 19, 2021
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@WWEBigE #MITB
— Wes Lee (@WesLee_WWE) July 19, 2021
I reckon it’s @WWEBigE for @WWE #MITB this year.pic.twitter.com/i3ssUCoeRV
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) July 18, 2021
— Austin #Creed4KOTR – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) July 19, 2021
EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!
— ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) July 19, 2021
