The New Day Retain Smackdown Tag Team Champions at TLC (Pics, Video)

– The New Day are still your Smackdown Tag Team Champions following their ladder match at WWE TLC. Kofi Kingston and Big E. retained the championships in the opening match of the PPV against The Revival, with Kingston getting the titles down to win the match. You can see pics and video from the match below.

The New Days have been Smackdown Tag champs for 33 days, having won the titles on the November 8th, 2019 episode of Smackdown. Our live coverage of the show is here.