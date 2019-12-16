wrestling / News
The New Day Retain Smackdown Tag Team Champions at TLC (Pics, Video)
– The New Day are still your Smackdown Tag Team Champions following their ladder match at WWE TLC. Kofi Kingston and Big E. retained the championships in the opening match of the PPV against The Revival, with Kingston getting the titles down to win the match. You can see pics and video from the match below.
The New Days have been Smackdown Tag champs for 33 days, having won the titles on the November 8th, 2019 episode of Smackdown. Our live coverage of the show is here.
Grab yourself some 🥞 and get ready for a HIGH-OCTANE #LadderMatch to kick off #WWETLC!#NewDayRocks @TrueKofi @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/4cLimOvaOx
— WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2019
If you want #TheRevival @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE to walk out of #WWETLC with the #SmackDown #TagTeamTitles…
SAY YEAH! pic.twitter.com/1Lqe32nHmh
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 16, 2019
GOT HIM.#WWETLC @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE pic.twitter.com/vEkcrBdXOe
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 16, 2019
#TopGuysSpecialty: Add insult to injury.#WWETLC @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE pic.twitter.com/CbfhtlGeIJ
— WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2019
Ladies and gentlemen… @TrueKofi! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/4XuEQhYmBg
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 16, 2019
Watchu doin' @WWEBigE?
🤔🤔🤔 #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/O4r1U98eqb
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 16, 2019
👊 TOP GUY TEAMWORK on display 👊#WWETLC @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE pic.twitter.com/gKTnVT7Ib6
— WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2019
KOFI!
KOFI!
KOFI!
KOFI!@TrueKofi is a 🎁 to #WWETLC.
If you disagree, your name is probably @ScottDawsonWWE or @DashWilderWWE. pic.twitter.com/a3G2EjBTI8
— WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2019
NEW 👏 DAY WINS 👏
NEW 👏 DAY WINS 👏
NEW 👏 DAY WINS 👏
WHAT A MATCH to kick off #WWETLC as @TrueKofi & @WWEBigE RETAIN their #SmackDown #TagTeamTitles! pic.twitter.com/SzFc1dvrL9
— WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2019
