– WWE announced that The New Day will have a reunion, featuring Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston next week on WWE’s The Bump. The episode will debut on WWE’s social channels on Wednesday, January 24 at 1:00 pm EST.

NEW DAY will be on the bump nextweek #WWETHEBUMP pic.twitter.com/DBwe361Mkm — 𝕲𝖊𝖔𝖋𝖋 ♏️ (@GeoffRhymer) January 17, 2024