The New Day & Street Profits Sign New Multi-Year WWE Deals

– WWE has locked down a couple of tag teams for the foreseeable future in the New Day and the Street Profits. It was announced on WWE Backstage that both teams have re-signed with the company for multi-year deals. It was noted that the New Day’s extensions were “a pact of identical length and compensation on their contracts to maintain equal status among the team.”

The New Day have of course been a huge cornerstone of WWE’s tag team division, not to mention Kofi Kingston’s run as WWE Champion from WrestleMania to October this year. The Street Profits have been appearing on Raw since July, most often in backstage segments although they’ve worked a few matches on the brand as well starting in October.