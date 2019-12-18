wrestling / News
The New Day & Street Profits Sign New Multi-Year WWE Deals
– WWE has locked down a couple of tag teams for the foreseeable future in the New Day and the Street Profits. It was announced on WWE Backstage that both teams have re-signed with the company for multi-year deals. It was noted that the New Day’s extensions were “a pact of identical length and compensation on their contracts to maintain equal status among the team.”
The New Day have of course been a huge cornerstone of WWE’s tag team division, not to mention Kofi Kingston’s run as WWE Champion from WrestleMania to October this year. The Street Profits have been appearing on Raw since July, most often in backstage segments although they’ve worked a few matches on the brand as well starting in October.
As first reported on #WWEBackstage, The #NewDay have agreed to matching multi-year extensions with WWE. @TrueKofi @WWEBigE @XavierWoodsPhD https://t.co/92lSCpUqb7
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2019
As first reported on #WWEBackstage, The #StreetProfits have agreed to multi-year extensions with WWE. @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins https://t.co/I9yEcHSM2F
— WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bayley Says She Needed to Evolve With Heel Turn, Talks New Attitude & Teaming With Sasha Banks
- Billy Corgan and Dave Lagana Discuss NWA Powerrr Profitability, Wanting to Keep Control of Product, Not Needing Network TV Deal, AEW’s TV Deal
- Ryback Predicts That Disney and FOX Will Takeover WWE After Vince McMahon, That Triple H Won’t Stick Around
- Eric Bischoff On Whose Idea It Was For Madusa To Bring WWF Women’s Title to Nitro, When The Idea Was Finalized