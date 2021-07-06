The New Day Discuss Their Struggles With Being On Separate WWE Brands

The New Day was split up in last year’s WWE Draft, with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods sent to RAW and Big E to SmackDown. In the newest episode of their New Day: Feel The Power podcast, the trio discussed how the split has impacted them (via Fightful):

Big E on his secret fear that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are getting close on RAW and he’ll be left out when they get back on the same brand: “That’s my secret fear. That’s my secret fear, that you guys are at Raw just getting real close. By the time we come back around to all three of us being on the same show, it’s the two of ya’ll just having secret meetings and conversations.”

Kingston on his experience being at RAW by himself after the Woods injury angle following the Hell in a Cell Match with Bobby Lashley: “We just had an episode of Raw where Woods is out and obviously E is not there and I had to be there the entire day by myself. I texted you guys like 59 minutes into the day like ‘I can’t do it. I don’t know if I’m gonna make it.’ We still had like seven hours left before we had to go home. I don’t know how you do it, E. Ordinarily, I may not see Woods until four of five o’clock, but I know he’s in the building and that I’m gonna see him. The anxiety in my mind, I just go outside and pace. Don’t ever draft me to a show by myself, I will not make it. You have shown a new level of strength, E. You are physically strong, but knowing what you go through on the daily, bruh, I’m impressed.

Big E on adjusting to being without them on SmackDown: “It’s not as exasperating because it’s only one show a week. It’s not like, ‘You’re not traveling with Kofi and Woods for five shows a week,’ that would be more drastic. Then I realized, after a few weeks, it’s little things like if someone says something and we’re tapping each other or side-eying. I love those non-verbal cues where we’re connected without saying a word. Those little things to get you through the day because call time is several hours before the show. It isn’t the same.”