wrestling / News
The New Day Upset The War Raiders, Become 13-Time Tag Champs At Wrestlemania 41
The New Day are now thirteen-time champions, winning the World Tag Team titles from the War Raiders at WWE Wrestlemania 41. The Raiders looked to have the match sewn up at the end, but when Ivar attempted to springboard off the ropes, Kofi clipped his feet and caused him to land on his neck. The team then hit him with Daylight to get the pin.
This ends the War Raiders’ second reign as World tag team champions at 124 days. They won the belts on an episode of RAW back on December 16.
