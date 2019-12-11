The New Day, Usos & Naomi Set to Appear on VH-1 Wild N’ Out

The New Day, the Usos and Naomi are headed to Nick Cannon’s VH-1 series Wild N’ Out. The Wrap’s Tony Maglio reports that the improvisational comedy show is premiering its 14th season on January 7th with Jimmy and Jey Uso, Kofi Kingston, Big E Xavier Woods, and Naomi all set to appear during the season.

The WWE stars join a roster of guests for the new season that includes the cast of Black Ink Crew: Chicago, Davido, Lil Tjay, Polo G, Lala Kent, Casanova, Kirk Franklin, Danielle Herrington, Tre’Davious White, Blac Chyna, Mario, Ginuwine, Koffee, Taylor Bennett, Blueface, ScHoolboy Q, Kenya Moore, Chef Roble, King Harris, Tarik Cohen and Ted Ginn Jr., Travis Mills, PnB Rock, and YFN Lucci.

A teaser for the show’s new season is below. No word yet on which episode(s) the WWE stars will appear on.