The Nightmare Factory Announces April 2022 Class Has Been Delayed

March 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nightmare Factory Image Credit: Nightmare Factory

The Nightmare Factory’s April class will be delayed due to certain circumstances. Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall’s wrestling school announced on Wednesday that the class has been pushed out, making the announcement on Instagram.

The post did not list the reason for the delay, with the reason being “due to circumstances.” It noted in the caption:

“Only serious applicants wanted!! If interested please contact Carolyn for more info by email. We currently have 5 paid spots taken, reserve them now. Exact date TBD”

