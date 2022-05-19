wrestling / News

The Nightmare Factory Files For New Trademark

May 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nightmare Factory Showcase Image Credit: Nightmare Factory

The Nightmare Factory has filed for a couple of new trademarks. Fightful reports that the training facility, which is run by Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall, filed trademarks on May 15th for “Nightmare Factory” as well as a logo.

The trademarks are described as follows:

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Educational services, namely, providing on-line classes, seminars, workshops, and camps in the field of professional wrestling; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network. FIRST USE: 20200000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20200000

