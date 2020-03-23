The North Are Now Longest-Reigning Impact Tag Champions Ever

Impact Wrestling has announced that The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) are now the longest-reigning tag team champions in history. They have held the titles for 262 days, one day longer than the previous record-holders and the team they beat for the belts, LAX (Santana & Ortiz). The titles changed hands at Impact’s Bash at the Brewery on July 5, 2019. Page noted on Twitter that this also includes the TNA years.

Congratulation to @Walking_Weapon and @OfficialEGO on becoming the longest reigning World Tag Team Champions in IMPACT history – 262 days as champions. pic.twitter.com/Z3kCA2KxGT

Yes this also include TNA!

Longest.

Reigning.

Tag Team.

Champions.

Ever!

Nobody will dethrone #TheNorth

Mostly cuz there are no shows happening 😂🤷‍♂️

Let the days keep adding up!

365 here we come!

Actually very proud of this achievement

Etching our names in the history books pic.twitter.com/Qy7S1fm1K1

