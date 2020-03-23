wrestling / News
The North Are Now Longest-Reigning Impact Tag Champions Ever
Impact Wrestling has announced that The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) are now the longest-reigning tag team champions in history. They have held the titles for 262 days, one day longer than the previous record-holders and the team they beat for the belts, LAX (Santana & Ortiz). The titles changed hands at Impact’s Bash at the Brewery on July 5, 2019. Page noted on Twitter that this also includes the TNA years.
Congratulation to @Walking_Weapon and @OfficialEGO on becoming the longest reigning World Tag Team Champions in IMPACT history – 262 days as champions. pic.twitter.com/Z3kCA2KxGT
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 23, 2020
Yes this also include TNA!
Longest.
Reigning.
Tag Team.
Champions.
Ever!
Nobody will dethrone #TheNorth
Mostly cuz there are no shows happening 😂🤷♂️
Let the days keep adding up!
365 here we come!
Actually very proud of this achievement
Etching our names in the history books pic.twitter.com/Qy7S1fm1K1
— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) March 23, 2020
