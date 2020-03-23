wrestling / News

The North Are Now Longest-Reigning Impact Tag Champions Ever

March 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The North

Impact Wrestling has announced that The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) are now the longest-reigning tag team champions in history. They have held the titles for 262 days, one day longer than the previous record-holders and the team they beat for the belts, LAX (Santana & Ortiz). The titles changed hands at Impact’s Bash at the Brewery on July 5, 2019. Page noted on Twitter that this also includes the TNA years.

