The North Are The Longest Reigning Champions In Impact Wrestling History

It was reported earlier this month that The North (Josh Alexander and Ethan Page) were the longest-reigning tag team champions in Impact Wrestling history, hitting a year as champions. Now they’ve hit another milestone. Alexander and Page have held the tag team titles for 381 days, which is now the most any champion in the company’s history has ever held a title.

By comparison, the longest Impact World title reign is Bobby Roode with 256 days (and Jeff Jarrett has the longest world title reign of the NWA:TNA run with 347). The longest X Division title reign is Austin Aries with 301 days. The longest Knockouts title reign is Taya Valkyrie with 377 days. It should be noted that this does not apply to the company’s defunct titles, as Eric Young and ODB held the Knockouts tag team titles for 469 days and Abyss held the TNA Television title for 396 days.

The North will defend their titles against the Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) on tomorrow night’s episode of Impact.

Having passed @TheTayaValkyrie's Knockouts Championship reign of 377 days, The North are now the longest reigning champions in IMPACT history. Nobody has ever held any championship longer than they've been IMPACT World Tag Team Champions. @OfficialEGO @Walking_Weapon pic.twitter.com/xxO1TCcxzD — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 20, 2020

Just another one for the record 📖 https://t.co/KjDgIMP9Jb — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) July 20, 2020