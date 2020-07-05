wrestling / News

The North Mark One Year as Impact Tag Team Champions, Ethan Page Comments

July 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The North Impact

The North have hit a new milestone as Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions, and took to Twitter to celebrate. EThan Page and Josh Alexander have now held the Impact tag titles for a full year, having won them from Santana and Ortiz at Bash of the Brewery last year.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ethan Page, The North, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading