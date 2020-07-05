wrestling / News
The North Mark One Year as Impact Tag Team Champions, Ethan Page Comments
July 5, 2020 | Posted by
The North have hit a new milestone as Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions, and took to Twitter to celebrate. EThan Page and Josh Alexander have now held the Impact tag titles for a full year, having won them from Santana and Ortiz at Bash of the Brewery last year.
We’ve been tag champs for a whole year TODAY … … why u tweeting this on our day???? https://t.co/MDl0ZK4JKF
— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) July 5, 2020
THE NORTH
– Longest reigning champions ever
– Only team to hit 1 year milestone
– 22 Succesful Defenses
– Titles defended in 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 🇲🇽
Today is a very special day for @IMPACTWRESTLING …. just another day for #AllEgo though 😉 pic.twitter.com/aw89gn3TzP
— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) July 5, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Praises Sasha Banks and Bayley, Says Banks Is A ‘Major Player’
- Backstage Update on Michael Elgin and Sami Callihan Fight at Impact TV Tapings
- Dustin Rhodes Recalls Being Told By Bruce Prichard to Rib Undertaker As Goldust, Groping Taker During Commercial
- Jim Ross Discusses If WWE Was Worried in 1996 That Bret Hart Would Be The Third Man to Join nWo at WCW Bash at the Beach ’96