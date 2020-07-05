The North Mark One Year as Impact Tag Team Champions, Ethan Page Comments

The North have hit a new milestone as Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions, and took to Twitter to celebrate. EThan Page and Josh Alexander have now held the Impact tag titles for a full year, having won them from Santana and Ortiz at Bash of the Brewery last year.

We’ve been tag champs for a whole year TODAY … … why u tweeting this on our day???? https://t.co/MDl0ZK4JKF — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) July 5, 2020