The North Says That They Grew Up Watching TNA, Comment On One Night Only Return

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Impact Wrestling tag team champions The North spoke about the upcoming one night only return of TNA and how they grew up watching it. Here are highlights:

Ethan Page on the return of TNA: “I don’t know anything that you guys don’t know at the current moment. All I know is that the show is happening. Scott D’Amore did announce it in Chicago – TNA is coming back for one night – maybe one night only.”

Page on growing up watching TNA: “I’m excited because as time goes on – the kids that grew up watching TNA – that was us. We were those children. So now, being in this company and knowing the history, it’s amazing that we’re gonna be able to be a part of history and play in a playground that we weren’t allowed to when we watched. We’re gonna be able to bring that back to 2020. I’m pumped! “We have that fond memory of TNA so we wanna be able to give the youth that’s watching now that same experience. So, that’s why we’re always, always, always gonna try to have the best match of the show.”

Josh Alexander on TNA as a kid: “I was the kid wrestling my friends on my trampoline that ran inside on a Wednesday to order the very first show. That was the first time I ever saw someone like Low Ki and AJ Styles and that changed everything I thought about pro wrestling. Through them I found ROH and so many other things. I think TNA’s history – as you can see on the app whenever you want – is some of the best wrestling in the world. Just to be a part of Impact and to do the TNA Throwback Show, I’m honored and I’m marking out for it.”

Alexander on rebuilding the tag division: “My big thing was establishing tag team wrestling. I think a tag team match on any show, there’s no reason why it can’t be the best match on a show. Just with the rules and the aspect of having someone on the apron, you can put a crowd through so many different emotions having a tag team match. So, if we don’t have match of the night then that’s a disservice to what we’ve been doing. People leave, but we’ve stepped up and I think we’ve carried the torch a lot further than it was ever before.”

Page on LAX leaving Impact: “It was annoying to us when we found out LAX was leaving and we heard rumbling that people thought the tag team division would fall apart. We tried to put it on our backs to make sure that didn’t happen and eight months later people are finally agreeing with us that we kept the tag team division alive. We’re doing our best to still make Impact the best company with the best tag matches. And yeah, you can thank us for that so let’s enjoy the PPV tomorrow.”

Page on dream matches: “The Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection would be by No. 1 choice. The Motor City Machine Guns would be by No. 2 choice and my third choice would be The Rascalz. Not The Rascalz that we beat last night – I think Trey Miguel is the solo act of the three but I would prefer to have Zachary Wentz and Dez to put us to the test.”