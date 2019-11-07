wrestling / News

The O.C. Attacks Undisputed Era Before NXT (Video)

November 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The O.C. NXT

– The O.C. laid into the Undisputed Era before tonight’s episode of NXT. You can see video of the attack below. It aired on USA Network during Mauro Ranallo’s preview about ten minutes before the show officially went on the air. AJ Styles also posted to Twitter as you can see below.

You can check out our live coverage of the episode here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, The O.C., The Undisputed Era, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading