The O.C. Attacks Undisputed Era Before NXT (Video)
– The O.C. laid into the Undisputed Era before tonight’s episode of NXT. You can see video of the attack below. It aired on USA Network during Mauro Ranallo’s preview about ten minutes before the show officially went on the air. AJ Styles also posted to Twitter as you can see below.
#UndisputedERA has a message for #RAW and #SmackDown ahead of tonight's #WWENXT!@AdamColePro @RoderickStrong @KORcombat @theBobbyFish pic.twitter.com/qgLUuBK10B
— WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2019
Here’s your receipt boys. #WeAreTheOC https://t.co/GsO20QFfXI pic.twitter.com/SDiN7Nuy6a
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) November 7, 2019
