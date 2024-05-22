The O.C Vow To Take NXT Tag Team Titles After Axiom & Nathan Frazer Attack

The O.C. laid out Axiom & Nathan Frazer on last night’s WWE NXT, and they say they’re going to take the duo’s NXT Tag Team Championships next. Last night’s show saw Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows take out the champions after they defeated Stacks and Luca Crusafino, and they were asked about the attack in a digital exclusive after the show.

“Of course, Sarah,” Gallows began (per Fightful). “We are NXT. We came here to cleanse NXT of all these main-roster nerds, and that’s exactly what we’ve done. Nathan [Frazer], Axiom, [laughs] you boys better lace up tight, right, Machine Gun? We’re coming.”

Anderson added, “We’re about to get in my big, huge truck, and we’re going home, and then we’re going to Las Vegas, and we’re gonna take the NXT Tag Team Championships.”

No word on when The O.C. may get a title shot at this time.