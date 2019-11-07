wrestling / News
The OC Comment On Triple H Calling NXT ‘Our House’
During last night’s episode of NXT, The OC invaded the yellow and black brand and attacked the Undisputed Era before competing in the main event. Triple H praised the trio on Twitter and referred to NXT as “our house”.
He wrote: “Absolute respect to #TheOC who came to ‘our house,’ walked through the front door and tore the place down. The #USChamp and Best Tag Team in the World can hang with @WWENXT. Anyone else who wants to walk through our door better be ready to go.”
AJ Styles and Luke Gallows both replied, as did Cesaro.
Styles wrote: “Never been afraid to show a territory what we can do. Glad we could do the same for @WWENXT tonight. Even got to see an old … friend. #WeAreTheOC #WWENXT”
Gallows added: “That was one Hell of a fight & a damn good time. We’ll feel it tomorrow, but that’s the name of the game. #Respect to @WWENXT ….Sadly, not any hot moms though! 🍻 #UndisputedEra ….See you down the road…….If you’re up for it.”
Absolute respect to #TheOC who came to “our house,” walked through the front door and tore the place down.
The #USChamp and Best Tag Team in the World can hang with @WWENXT. Anyone else who wants to walk through our door better be ready to go. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/HZDkpWJ52I
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 7, 2019
That was one Hell of a fight & a damn good time. We’ll feel it tomorrow, but that’s the name of the game. #Respect to @WWENXT ….Sadly, not any hot moms though! 🍻 #UndisputedEra ….See you down the road…….If you’re up for it. https://t.co/RhzWNyHigO
— Luke Gallows (@LukeGallowsWWE) November 7, 2019
Never been afraid to show a territory what we can do. Glad we could do the same for @WWENXT tonight.
Even got to see an old … friend. #WeAreTheOC #WWENXT https://t.co/3SEgz5eNRe
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) November 7, 2019
— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) November 7, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Conrad Thompson Thinks Eric Bischoff Didn’t Know How to ‘Speak Vince’ in WWE, Thinks Bischoff Would Possibly Fit Better as an Announcer Than a Heel GM for AEW
- Chris Jericho Addresses Criticism for Having Donald Trump Jr. on His Podcast
- Finn Balor on WWE: ‘Nobody Knows Who’s In Control, Nobody Knows Who’s Making The Decisions’
- Cody Discusses AEW Not Following the Rules Set by WWE and Kevin Dunn, WWE Moving Finn Balor to NXT