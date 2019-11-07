The OC Comment On Triple H Calling NXT ‘Our House’

During last night’s episode of NXT, The OC invaded the yellow and black brand and attacked the Undisputed Era before competing in the main event. Triple H praised the trio on Twitter and referred to NXT as “our house”.

He wrote: “Absolute respect to #TheOC who came to ‘our house,’ walked through the front door and tore the place down. The #USChamp and Best Tag Team in the World can hang with @WWENXT. Anyone else who wants to walk through our door better be ready to go.”

AJ Styles and Luke Gallows both replied, as did Cesaro.

Styles wrote: “Never been afraid to show a territory what we can do. Glad we could do the same for @WWENXT tonight. Even got to see an old … friend. #WeAreTheOC #WWENXT”

Gallows added: “That was one Hell of a fight & a damn good time. We’ll feel it tomorrow, but that’s the name of the game. #Respect to @WWENXT ….Sadly, not any hot moms though! 🍻 #UndisputedEra ….See you down the road…….If you’re up for it.”

