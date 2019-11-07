wrestling / News

The OC Comment On Triple H Calling NXT ‘Our House’

November 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT 110619 The OC

During last night’s episode of NXT, The OC invaded the yellow and black brand and attacked the Undisputed Era before competing in the main event. Triple H praised the trio on Twitter and referred to NXT as “our house”.

He wrote: “Absolute respect to #TheOC who came to ‘our house,’ walked through the front door and tore the place down. The #USChamp and Best Tag Team in the World can hang with @WWENXT. Anyone else who wants to walk through our door better be ready to go.

AJ Styles and Luke Gallows both replied, as did Cesaro.

Styles wrote: “Never been afraid to show a territory what we can do. Glad we could do the same for @WWENXT tonight. Even got to see an old … friend. #WeAreTheOC #WWENXT

Gallows added: “That was one Hell of a fight & a damn good time. We’ll feel it tomorrow, but that’s the name of the game. #Respect to @WWENXT ….Sadly, not any hot moms though! 🍻 #UndisputedEra ….See you down the road…….If you’re up for it.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, The O.C., Triple H, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading