The OC Wish They Could’ve Spent More Time in NXT Following Their WWE Return

– During a recent edition of Talk’n Shop, WWE Superstars The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) discussed working in NXT and revealed they wished they got to spend more time in NXT after their WWE return in Fall 2022. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Karl Anderson on their time in NXT: “Our time in NXT was great. I wish we would have spent more time in NXT earlier when we came back to WWE, just a little bit, we could have worked closer with Hunter [Triple H].”

Gallows on why that would’ve been a good thing: “That would have been a good thing. Just to form the bond a little bit more. Him getting to know us as people and our passion would be a good thing.”

Anderson on their passion for wrestling: “You can say what you want about us, just know that as people we are passionate about professional wrestling and doing what we do.”

The OC will be in action at tonight’s WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2 special. They will be facing the debuting Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe in a tag team bout. Tonight’s show airs live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.