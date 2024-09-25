The Outrunners Discuss Earning the Respect of FTR

– During a recent virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, AEW tag team The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) discussed working with FTR and earning their respect. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Truth Magnum on working with FTR: “We earned a measure of their respect. They got some of ours. Now we’re learning a little bit from FTR, but guess what? They’re learning a little bit from us too. I think the four of us together, that could be a hell of a team.”

On what will happen when they collide with FTR: “These two worlds collide, FTR and Outrunners. You’re gonna need yourself a hot set of shades or maybe even a blast shield when those worlds collide.”

The Outrunners were in action last Saturday on AEW Collision, teaming with FTR and Hook in a losing 10-man tag team effort against The Grizzled Young Veterans, Roderick Strong, and The Beast Mortos. As noted, they’ve reportedly been signed to contracts with AEW.