The Outrunners Cast In Podcast The Luchador: 1000 Fights Of El Fuego Fuerte
The Outrunners have a new gig, joining the cast of the new podcast The Luchador: 1000 Fights Of El Fuego Fuerte. The action/adventure podcast announced on Wednesday that Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd have joined the cast of the podcast, as you can see below.
The show’s announcement reads:
“The Youngest Men Alive become the Youngest Voice Actors Alive as #AEWDynamite and #AEWCollision’s The Outrunners (@TruthMagnum and @turbofloyd_) join the cast of The Luchador. Get caught up by finding us on your podcast platform of choice or at http://theluchadorpod.com”
The show’s first season starred Danhausen, Raven, Luchasaurus, Colt Cabana, Effy, Lufisto and more.
