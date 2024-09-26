– The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) are the guests on this week’s edition of AEW Unrestricted. During the podcast, Turbo Floyd shared the story of how he first met Truth Magnum. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Turbo Floyd on being diagnosed with OCD: “It was a really dark day. Just a young boy and I had to go to the hospital, it was a very serious condition. We didn’t know what was going on with me, couldn’t figure out, doctors had no idea what the heck was going on. I told the doctor, ‘Give it to me straight, what is it?’ It’s incurable. I said, ‘That doesn’t sound great, just give it to me straight talk.’ She said, ‘Turbo, I’m sorry to do this to you, but you’ve been diagnosed with OCD.’ I said, ‘What the h-e-double-l is OCD?’ She said, ‘Turbo, you’re one cool dude.’ I said, ‘No way. Me?’”

On the doctor introducing him to Truth Magnum: “She said, ‘Yeah, you. But there’s still hope, there’s still a chance that you might be able to make it through because right next door is another guy who’s been diagnosed with OCD, Im’ma bring him in right now.’ There he was. She said, ‘Here he is, Truth Magnum, both of you have OCD.’ She said, ‘Oh my god, I’ve discovered it, you both got it, 2CD, two cool dudes.’”