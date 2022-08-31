The Pat McAfee Show Parting Ways With SiriusXM

The Pat McAfee Show’s time on SiriusXM is at an end, according to McAfee himself. The WWE commentator and sometime-competitor told the New York Post that his show is parting ways with the satellite radio network, noting that the network never made an offer to continue their partnership.

The show has aired on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio since September 2020 and a deal with FanDuel Sportsbook late last year to sponsor the show. The show will continue to stream on YouTube.

“Sirius doesn’t provide any information on who/if anybody listens, so all of our business agreements with our other fantastic partners has been done strictly off of our YouTube and social media presences so it legitimately affects nothing other than we won’t be able to be listened to by whomever was potentially listening on SiriusXM,” McAfee told The Post.

He continued, “I have heard from some of our Sirius Listeners today on Social and in our YouTube comments, I’m very grateful for those that listened to us on XM. I took a lot of pride in being a host who could hopefully paint a picture for those who couldn’t watch what was happening. I have no clue how many folks listened on Sirius but I appreciate them all for taking a chance on us. We’ll continue to move forward and hopefully continue creating a product worth consuming.”

McAfee told the Post that the audio-only version of the show, which only was 5 percent of the show’s revenue while it was on SiriusXM.