The People vs. GCW Results: Jon Moxley Defends GCW Title Against Blake Christian

Game Changer Wrestling held its The People vs. GCW event on Friday at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee as part of Starrcast weekend, with the show airing on FITE. Here are the quick results (via Fightful):

* Scramble Match for the GCW Extreme Championship: Cole Radrick defeated AJ Gray (c), Marko Stunt, Grim Reefer, Shane Mercer, and Axton Ray to win the title.

* Tony Deppen defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* Nick Wayne defeated Alex Zayne

* Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Black Taurus, and Jack Cartwheel) defeated Team Komander (ASF, Laredo Kid, and Komander)

* Psycho Clown defeated Joey Janela

* Jordan Oliver defeated Bandido

* GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) defeated BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) and The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) to win the titles.

* Masha Slamovich defeated Kevin Blackwood

* GCW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) defeated Blake Christian