The Pickup Director Thinks Roman Reigns Should Be Making More Movies

Roman Reigns appears in the new action comedy The Pickup, which is available on Amazon Prime Video now. In an interview with Screen Off Script (via Fightful), director Tim Story spoke about working with Reigns and said that the former WWE Champion should be making more movies.

He said: “It was fantastic. We did a zoom and just discussed what the role could be and we just hit it off. When we were able to figure out his schedule and get him in here, it was really cool. Just in the small scene that you saw, I think you can see that this guy could be a star, man. He’s got some presence. I don’t want to say I was surprised, but it’s one of those things where you smile and go, ‘This guy could be a star, man.’ I think one, it’s inevitable. Two, it’s time. Just in my small time working with him, this guy, he’s incredible. I’m almost a little bit like, ‘What took so long?’ He should be making movies.“