wrestling / News

‘The Pope’ Elijah Burke Made NWA Debut On Powerrr Last Night

December 24, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Elijah Burke

During last night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, ‘The Pope’ Elijah Burke made his debut with the promotion. He interrupted a promo featuring Trevor Murdoch and Outlandish zICKY Dice, revealing that he’s looking to manage a tag team. He then joined commentary for a match between Ricky Starks and Eddie Kingston, which was part of the TV title tournament. He said that he was in NWA as a manager but could appear “in any capacity he chooses.”

Fightful spoke to NWA on the signing, who confirmed it and said Burke is “a part of the team.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Elijah Burke, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading