‘The Pope’ Elijah Burke Made NWA Debut On Powerrr Last Night

During last night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, ‘The Pope’ Elijah Burke made his debut with the promotion. He interrupted a promo featuring Trevor Murdoch and Outlandish zICKY Dice, revealing that he’s looking to manage a tag team. He then joined commentary for a match between Ricky Starks and Eddie Kingston, which was part of the TV title tournament. He said that he was in NWA as a manager but could appear “in any capacity he chooses.”

Fightful spoke to NWA on the signing, who confirmed it and said Burke is “a part of the team.”