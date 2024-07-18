The Rascalz Comment on How Beneficial Working Relationship With WWE Has Been For Them

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel) spoke about how the working relationship between TNA and WWE has been beneficial to them. The pair recently reunited with Wes Lee on NXT and defeated Gallus on Tuesday’s episode.

Wentz said: “I think it’s great. You know, it only helps the business. If you look at the numbers on social media and you look at the popularity, just on our two stunts on ‘NXT,’ I got a lot of followers, TNA got a lot of followers, we’re selling out pay-per-views. The vibe is just like, ‘Bring it.’ We’ve got new people to work, gets a new place to work, gives a different perspective to wrestlers, maybe some people haven’t gotten before.”

Miguel added: “Yeah, 100%. I think there used to be this idea where TNA is where WWE stars go when they’re done. Now, this is starting to show people that now TNA can be a place where … we can now go other places too. This isn’t the place where your career goes to die. This is where your career can be born.“