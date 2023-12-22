wrestling / News

The Rascalz Re-Sign With TNA

December 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA The Rascalz Image Credit: TNA

The Rascalz have officially re-signed with TNA. Impact announced on tonight’s show that Trey Miguel And Zachary Wentz have signed new deals with the promotion.

Trey Miguel has been with Impact since 2013, while Wentz returned this year. The two are former Impact World Tag Team Champions.

