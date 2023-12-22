wrestling / News
The Rascalz Re-Sign With TNA
December 21, 2023
The Rascalz have officially re-signed with TNA. Impact announced on tonight’s show that Trey Miguel And Zachary Wentz have signed new deals with the promotion.
Trey Miguel has been with Impact since 2013, while Wentz returned this year. The two are former Impact World Tag Team Champions.
BREAKING: As revealed on #IMPACTonAXSTV, The Rascalz have re-signed with TNA Wrestling! @TheTreyMiguel @ZacharyWentz pic.twitter.com/tHWiHPSLGh
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 22, 2023
