The Rascalz Reportedly Bound for WWE

– As previously reported, the Impact Wrestling tag team known as The Rascalz appear to be on their way out of the company following last night’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. According to a new report from WrestlingInc.com, it appears the group (Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Trey Miguel) are now bound for WWE.

The wrestlers are now said to be free agents, and they are said to have a standing offer from WWE. While they have not yet officially signed with the promotion, it’s reportedly a “formality” at this point, and they are expected to sign with WWE very soon.

On last night’s Impact, it was revealed that The Rascalz were “evicted” from the Treehouse. A match was set up for next week’s show with Dez and Wentz facing Rich Swann and Trey Miguel. The match was set up as the group’s “last hurrah.” The group reportedly finished up with Impact at the last set of TV tapings.