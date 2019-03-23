wrestling / News

The Revival Pose for Photo With Fan Wearing AEW Shirt At WWE Live Event

March 23, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Scott Dawson Dash Wilder Revival WWE Main Event NXT

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet tweeted out an image featuring Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of the Revival posing with a fan wearing an AEW shirt at the WWE live event in New York tonight.

The Revival have of course been at the center of reports around them reportedly requesting their release from WWE and that WWE has given them a renewed push in hopes of keeping them from jumping to AEW next year when their contracts expire.

