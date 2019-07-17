wrestling / News
Various News: The Revival and Robert Roode Enjoyed Teaming Together, Promo For TK O’Ryan vs. Rush
July 17, 2019
– It seems The Revival and Robert Roode enjoyed teaming together in their match with the Miz and the Usos on RAW. You can see the exchange on Twitter below.
@DashWilderWWE @ScottDawsonWWE …….. something felt right last night…… you know?#RoodeRevival
— Robert Roode (@RealRobertRoode) July 16, 2019
I gotta say, we reminded me of something. Just can’t think of what… https://t.co/1Mq9XubY2D
— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) July 16, 2019
– ROH has a new promo for this weekend’s match between Rush and TK O’Ryan.
