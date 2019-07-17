wrestling / News

Various News: The Revival and Robert Roode Enjoyed Teaming Together, Promo For TK O’Ryan vs. Rush

July 17, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Robert Roode WWE

– It seems The Revival and Robert Roode enjoyed teaming together in their match with the Miz and the Usos on RAW. You can see the exchange on Twitter below.

– ROH has a new promo for this weekend’s match between Rush and TK O’Ryan.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bobby Roode, Rush, The Revival, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading