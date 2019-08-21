wrestling / News

WWE News: The Revival Challenge The New Day For Clash of Champions, William Regal Thanks Chris Jericho, Nigel McGuiness Set For ICW Event

August 21, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Revival Raw 6-10-19 Scott Dawson

– The Revival challenged The New Day to a Smackdown tag team title match at Clash of Champions on last night’s episode of Smackdown. This was one of the matches on the early rumored card for the event reported last week, although at the time Vince McMahon had yet to sign off on it. It appears as though he has.

– William Regal thanked Chris Jericho for NXT getting moved to the USA Network. Jericho of course is sticking to his AEW gimmick of demanding thank yous for the success of others.

– Nigel McGuinness, Alicia Atout, Super Crazy, Sarah Schreiber, Rebel, and Renee Michelle will appear for ICW on September 20.

