WWE News: The Revival Challenge The New Day For Clash of Champions, William Regal Thanks Chris Jericho, Nigel McGuiness Set For ICW Event

– The Revival challenged The New Day to a Smackdown tag team title match at Clash of Champions on last night’s episode of Smackdown. This was one of the matches on the early rumored card for the event reported last week, although at the time Vince McMahon had yet to sign off on it. It appears as though he has.

– William Regal thanked Chris Jericho for NXT getting moved to the USA Network. Jericho of course is sticking to his AEW gimmick of demanding thank yous for the success of others.

Yes,thank you Chris. From us both being on NXT in 2010 until today, being a mentor, announcer and GM, NXT has given huge oppurtunities for many talent who would never of got a chance before, to be real game changers. And it’s all down to you.Thank you so much https://t.co/suwloCXJ8v — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 20, 2019

– Nigel McGuinness, Alicia Atout, Super Crazy, Sarah Schreiber, Rebel, and Renee Michelle will appear for ICW on September 20.