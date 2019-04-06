The Revival Continue To Express Frustration With WWE, Say It Would Be Easier If They Looked At It As ‘Just A Job’

In an interview with WWE Now (h/t Fightful), Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder continued to express their frustrations with WWE. The duo has, of course, asked for their release from WWE but have since gotten a push including winning the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Dawson on being frustrated that their hard work doesn’t pay off: “It gets frustrating whenever, for example, the last few months at our live events, we have a team that wants to try and outwork us and be the best tag team out there. That’s Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. We’re having these matches where we’re going for 30-45 minutes and we’re trying to tear the house down every single night and make the fans believe in tag team wrestling,” said Dawson. “It gets frustrating that sometimes, you start to feel that hard work doesn’t pay off but then, I gotta remind myself why I’m doing this. And it’s to better professional wrestling.”

“It’d be way less frustrating if we didn’t care and we just looked at it as a job.”

Dawson on how Sasha Banks & Bayley supporting them: “When we get frustrated and down because we don’t think certain people are behind us to give us ‘the nudge.’ (Sasha Banks & Bayley) always stand up for us on social media and interviews by telling people ‘these guys are really good.’ They keep us relevant. And international TV doesn’t.”

Also in the interview, host Cathy Kelley said “you can’t get complacent” to which Dawson responded with, “You can (get complacent). And you can get rewarded for it.”