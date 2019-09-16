wrestling / News
WWE News: The Revival Get Special Milestone With Win, FOX Pushed WWE Hard This Weekend, Vickie Guerrero Launching Her Own Podcast,
– With last night’s Smackdown tag team title win over The New Day, The Revival has become the only team in WWE history to win the NXT, RAW and Smackdown tag team titles.
– PWInsider reports that FOX pushed the Smackdown debut on October 4 hard on both FOX and FS1 during the weekend during every college game, as well as the NASCAR truck race on Friday night. There were commercials as well as reads from announcers. Meanwhile, NBC Sports Network promoted NXT on the USA Network during NASCAR coverage.
– Vickie Guerrero has her own podcast called “Excuse Me.” Here’s the official announcement:
Excuse Me! Vickie Guerrero Launches New Podcast Featuring Conversations with Her Favorite WWE Friends & Foes and Never-Before-Told Stories
She’s lived a lifetime behind the scenes in Pro Wrestling, and another in the spotlight. From experiencing the highs and lows of life married to the legendary Eddie Guerrero to becoming one of WWE’s unlikeliest megastars, Vickie Guerrero has seen, done, heard and lived through it all…. and now, FINALLY, she’s ready to talk.
From no-holds barred opinions to tales from behind the curtain, “Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show” will be the can’t miss platform for the world to get to know the REAL Vickie Guerrero. Part A-list interview show, part personal confessional, part insiders look at her most popular story lines… all brand new revelations from one of the most polarizing personalities in Pro Wrestling history.
Cohosted by Longtime Announcer/Podcast Host Gerry Strauss, “Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show” is available for FREE every Tuesday via Apple Podcasts/Itunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Spreaker and other preferred podcast platforms. Subscribe now, and be among the first to listen to brand new episodes when they drop.
