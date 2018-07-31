WWE News: The Revival On Finally Getting Respect, Mike Kanellis Records Backstage Brawl, WWE Poll on Brock Lesnar

– Following the Revival’s win on last night’s WWE Raw, Dash Wilder commented on why they are the best team in the world today (via wrestlinginc.com)…

“We are without a doubt, hands down, scientifically proven, the greatest tag team walking planet Earth today. We told you this before and you guys always wanted to come to us and ask us [about our losses] but now you come to us and you respect us.”

– Mojo Rawley and Bobby Roode brawled backstage on last night’s WWE Raw. Mike Kanellis tweeted this video of the brawl…

A fight broke out in the locker room tonight, and I did what every responsible adult would do….I took out my phone and recorded it. #WWERaw #WWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/0KtZOmmqI9 — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) July 31, 2018

– WWE has a new poll asking fans if WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is above authority after he gave Kurt Angle the F5 on last night’s WWE Raw. 53% voted yes so far.