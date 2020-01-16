The Revival Reportedly Using Same Lawyer For Trademark Filing as AEW Stars

– The Revival have been long speculated as a team likely to make their way to AEW, and a new detail in their trademark filings won’t help dispel that. As you may recall, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder filed trademark applications for “#FTRKO” and “Shatter Machine” earlier this month. And as Wrestling Inc reports, the filings were made by the same lawyer that Cody, Jim Ross and Arn Anderson have used of late.

The filings were made through lawyer Michael Dockins of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick in Toledo, Ohio. Dockins filed trademarks on behalf of Cody last year for “American Nightmare” and “American Dream,” while Anderson used Dockins last march to trademark his ring name. Jim Ross tardemarks “The Voice of Wrestling” through Dockins in the same both, as did Conrad Thompson for “Four Horsemen.”

Obviously, this doesn’t prove anything. Two parties using the same lawyer is not uncommon, after all, and it’s certainly not confirmation that Revival are looking to jump ship when their contracts expire in April. It is, however, the kind of circumstantial connection that will fuel the current speculation about the tag team’s future.