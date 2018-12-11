Quantcast

 

WWE News: The Revival Respond to Seth Rollins’ Raw Promo, New Smackdown Promo, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

December 11, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Scott Dawson Dash Wilder Revival WWE Main Event NXT

– On last night’s WWE Raw, Seth Rollins rallied against Baron Corbin and complained about guys like the Revival being wasted in Lucha House Party matches. The Revival responded on Twitter…

– Here is a promo for tonight’s WWE Smackdown…

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* James Ellsworth (34)
* Rey Mysterio (44)

Seth Rollins, The Revival, WWE Raw

