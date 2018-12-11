wrestling
WWE News: The Revival Respond to Seth Rollins’ Raw Promo, New Smackdown Promo, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
December 11, 2018 | Posted by
– On last night’s WWE Raw, Seth Rollins rallied against Baron Corbin and complained about guys like the Revival being wasted in Lucha House Party matches. The Revival responded on Twitter…
Seth Rollins?
Good guy.
— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) December 11, 2018
Seth Rollins knows his professional wrestling.
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) December 11, 2018
– Here is a promo for tonight’s WWE Smackdown…
A #WrestleMania rematch between @MsCharlotteWWE & @WWEAsuka AND a #RapBattle between #TheBar & @WWEUsos! It all goes down TOMORROW NIGHT on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/xtaOKP788s
— WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2018
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…
* James Ellsworth (34)
* Rey Mysterio (44)