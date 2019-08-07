wrestling / News
The Revival Take Shots at Lucha Brothers on Twitter
– The Revival are taking issues with the idea that the Lucha Brothers are the best tag team in the world, and made it known on Twitter. Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson posted to Twitter to poke at the team after Pentagon Jr. referred to himself and Fenix as “The best tag team in the world!,” replying with laughter and saying, “You have to make actual tags to be a TAG team. Hell of a movez team though.”
Dawson replied to Dash as well, as you can see below. For what it’s worth, Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks, who are set to face the Lucha Bros at All Out, also found Pentagon’s comment hilarious:
You have to make actual tags to be a TAG team. Hell of a movez team though. https://t.co/oILz2qJwGy
MOVEZ! #FTR #FollowTheRuleZ https://t.co/DxmDxxLlHb
