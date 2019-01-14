The Revival Takes Shots At Matt Taven, Maria Kanellis Defends Him

In a post that has been deleted, Matt Taven appeared to take a shot at the Revival and accused them of stealing his conspiracy angle. Taven, TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia have been running the angle for some time, saying they are being held down by ROH. Meanwhile, The Revival are in the middle of their own conspiracy gimmick on RAW. After Taven posted his tweet (where he joked about the Revival getting a shirt with the word conspiracy on it), Scott Dawson posted his own (which he also deleted).

Dawson said: “Thanks, brotha. Since you almost cost our whole 2012 tryout a job because you stole tanning lotion, I thought you’d be the last person to accuse someone of stealing something.”

This resulted in both Dash Wilder and Maria Kanellis getting involved, with Maria defending Taven. The Kingdom actually used The Revival’s finish during ROH Honor Reigns Supreme last night.

Hey @MattTaven, decent execution. Even better considering how many messages you sent Dawson BEGGING him to take down the tweet about you stealing tanning lotion while at a WWE tryout. Stealers gonna steal. https://t.co/5W48Ek2Tcl — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) January 14, 2019