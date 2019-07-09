The Revival vs. The Usos Added To WWE Extreme Rules

– WWE announced that The Revival will put their Raw Tag Team Titles on the line against The Usos this Sunday at Extreme Rules.

From WWE:

The Usos spoke it, and now it just might come to pass. Jimmy & Jey are on the cusp of becoming seven-time Tag Team Champions now that they’ve been named as the top challengers to The Revival, who the twins will challenge for the Raw Tag Team Titles at WWE Extreme Rules.

The bout is a unique opportunity for both teams to cement their reputations. Jimmy & Jey have racked up reign after reign over the past several years, and a seventh stint with tandem gold would put them in the kind of rarefied air only the most legendary of tag teams have breathed. The Revival, meanwhile, are among the most talented tag teams of their generation and are looking for a definitive victory to cement their second stint as Raw Tag Team Champions.

Ironically, the champs are coming into Extreme Rules at something of a disadvantage, having taken the deciding fall in Raw’s 2-out-of-3-Falls Six-Man Tag Team Match. But the bounce-back rate for the “Top Guys” has always been impressive, and if Jimmy & Jey take victory for granted going into Philadelphia, reign No. 7 could be beyond their reach for a very long time. Tune in to Extreme Rules this Sunday, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network at 7 ET/4 PT.