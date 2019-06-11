The Revival Win Raw Tag Team Championships in Triple Threat Match (Pics, Video)

– The Revival are once again your Raw Tag Team champions after winning the straps back in a triple threat match on Raw. You can see pics and video below of Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson defeating The Usos as well as champions Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder to recapture the titles.

The win marks The Revival’s second reign as Raw Tag Team Champions, having previously held them for 55 days before losing to Hawkins and Ryder at WrestleMania 35. Hawkins and Ryder’s reign ends at 64 days.