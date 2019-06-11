wrestling / News
The Revival Win Raw Tag Team Championships in Triple Threat Match (Pics, Video)
– The Revival are once again your Raw Tag Team champions after winning the straps back in a triple threat match on Raw. You can see pics and video below of Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson defeating The Usos as well as champions Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder to recapture the titles.
The win marks The Revival’s second reign as Raw Tag Team Champions, having previously held them for 55 days before losing to Hawkins and Ryder at WrestleMania 35. Hawkins and Ryder’s reign ends at 64 days.
BIG MOOD.#RAW @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/YaMpZZUVNV
— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2019
It's time for the #RAW #TagTeamTitles to be decided, and @ZackRyder & @TheCurtHawkins aren't ready to be done just yet. pic.twitter.com/jQ2GL4uRxO
— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2019
This was no fluke.@ZackRyder & @TheCurtHawkins are out to prove just that! #RAW #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/Ww7U2WKeQD
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 11, 2019
The #Raw #TagTeamTitles are on the line! Will @ZackRyder & @TheCurtHawkins retain the gold or will the Titles switch hands?? @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/09Kbksgum7
— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2019
Time to get a little USO crazy in this #TripleThreat for the #RAW #TagTeamTitles! @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/xwHIMQoBs9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 11, 2019
Doing #TopGuy things.@ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE are your NEW #RAW #TagTeamChampions! pic.twitter.com/BGpNGUDOH1
— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2019
#ClinkMe #FTR#RAW @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE pic.twitter.com/5vhd30osPT
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 11, 2019
NEW CHAMPIONS! #TheRevival @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE are your NEW #RAW #TagTeamChampions! #WWEAustralia pic.twitter.com/dN1gN0wqHy
— WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) June 11, 2019
