The Rhodes Brothers vs. Lucha Bros Set For January AEW Dynamite

– A big tag team match is set for the January 8th episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Monday that the Rhodes brothers will team up to face the Lucha Bros. on the show, which takes place in Southaven, Mississippi.

This is the second time Cody and Dustin have worked as a tag team in AEW; they previously teamed up at Fight for the Fallen in a losing effort to the Young Bucks.