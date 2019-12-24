wrestling / News
The Rhodes Brothers vs. Lucha Bros Set For January AEW Dynamite
– A big tag team match is set for the January 8th episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Monday that the Rhodes brothers will team up to face the Lucha Bros. on the show, which takes place in Southaven, Mississippi.
This is the second time Cody and Dustin have worked as a tag team in AEW; they previously teamed up at Fight for the Fallen in a losing effort to the Young Bucks.
#Memphis get ready!
Just signed for Wed, Jan 8th’s #AEWDynamite
FIRST TIME EVER
CODY and DUSTIN RHODES vs THE LUCHA BROS
Get your seats now at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq and if you can”t join us LIVE, watch at 8/7c on @TNTdrama pic.twitter.com/GuX4plBLTy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 23, 2019
