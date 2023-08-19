wrestling / News
The Righteous Appear In AEW Rampage Vignette, Say They’re On Their Way
The Righteous are hopping from ROH to AEW, as revealed in a vignette on this week’s Rampage. Vincent, Dutch, and Stu Grayson appeared on in a vignette on this week’s Rampage in which they said they’ve turned their attention to AEW, and people can get out of their way or do something about it.
Vncent & Dutch returned to ROH at Supercard of Honor 2023 and recruited Stu Grayson in the weeks that followed.
#TheRighteous are coming to #AEW!
Watch #AEWRampage Fight for the Fallen on TNT!@DEATHxWALKS | @NoNamexVincent | @stu_dos pic.twitter.com/zKLi8NGtxV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2023