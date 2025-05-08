The Righteous Release Video Following AEW & ROH Exits

– As previously reported, The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) reportedly exited AEW and ROH earlier this week. Earlier today, the tag team released a video, seemingly commenting on their recent AEW departures.

Vincent stated, “You all expect to hear when you’re not listening. We are in control now. Everybody’s entranced by the puppet, but nobody truly notices the Righteous pulling the strings.” Dutch commented, “This system has gagged a generation of fools!” Vincent continued, “So if you want to spit in our faces, smack us in the mouth, what did you expect us to do while we’re in control?”

The caption of the video also reads, “It’s TIME… Everyone, digs The Righteous. Dig what I’m saying? ⏳” It looks like a new era for The Rightous.