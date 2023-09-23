wrestling / News
The Righteous Win ROH World Tag Team Title Match On AEW Rampage
The Righteous have a ROH World Tag Team Championship match after picking up a win on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam. Dutch and Vincent defeated The Hardys, Best Friends, and The Kingdom to earn a shot against MJF and Adam Cole on this week’s show.
There’s no word as of yet when the World Tag Team Championship match will take place.
#TheRighteous are making a huge statement tonight at #AEWRampage Grand Slam!
Watch #AEWRampage #AEWGrandSlam ON TNT!@DEATHxWALKS | @NoNamexVincent pic.twitter.com/HGrrBJ18h3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2023
#TheRighteous win!
They will now face #ROH World Tag Team Champions @AdamColePro & #AEW World Champ @The_MJF for the Titles at #AEWWrestledream on October 1st!
Watch #AEWRampage #AEWGrandSlam ON TNT!@DEATHxWALKS | @NoNamexVincent pic.twitter.com/Xq0obmy88x
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2023
