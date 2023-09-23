wrestling / News

The Righteous Win ROH World Tag Team Title Match On AEW Rampage

September 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Righteous AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

The Righteous have a ROH World Tag Team Championship match after picking up a win on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam. Dutch and Vincent defeated The Hardys, Best Friends, and The Kingdom to earn a shot against MJF and Adam Cole on this week’s show.

There’s no word as of yet when the World Tag Team Championship match will take place.

