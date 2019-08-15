The Road to All Out Episode 5: Kenny Omega Talks Jon Moxley Match, More

– The latest episode of the Road to AEW All Out is online, spotlighting Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley and more. You can see the full video below previewing the show, which takes place on August 30th.

The video kicks off with the Best Friends doing a slow motion walk and hug in the middle of a large field, before cutting to them sitting down for an interview. The two talk about what being a Best Friend means to them, with Chuck saying it’s about having Trent’s back. They talk about the importance of AEW’s emphasis on the tag team division, and how that influenced them to sign with the company. They also talk about the Dark Order, with the two taking shots at Evil Uno’s “masked nudie boys” and talking about their match with the Dark Order. The winner receives a bye in the World Tag Team Championship tournament, and they sell the importance of it as well as their desire to be the first AEW World Tag Team Champions.

We then cut to Alex Marvez, who runs down the numbers of Cody vs. Shawn Spears. He discusses the 10 staples put in Cody’s head from the chair shot at Fyter Fest, the 13 years since the first time the two teamed up together, and 184 which is the number of times Dusty Rhodes wrestled Spears’ adviser Tully Blanchard. Finally, the number one is the number of people allowed at ringside. Spears has Blanchard, while Cody’s isn’t yet known.

We then see footage of Hangman Page at House of Glory, running down Chris Jericho and putting over AEW and its goal to promote the best in professional wrestling. He also puts over the Young Bucks and how they’re changing the wrestling world. He adds that if history has taught us anything, it’s those who need to change the world who win in the end. He promises to ride into the Sears Center at All Out, giving Chris Jericho everything he has and win, riding out of the Sears Center as the first AEW World Champion.

Finally, we see Kenny Omega discussing his loss to Chris Jericho at AEW Double or Nothing. Omega says that the image of the World Title he won’t be fighting for is burned into his brain, and that he owes Jon Moxley a thank you because Moxley will inspire him to evolve and show the world how he’s the best. He says Moxley is damaged goods and has something to prove, but now he has to prove himself against Omega. Omega questions if Moxley has what it takes to sacrifice everything. He says he can’t wait for his path of redemption, and Moxley is his first step.

